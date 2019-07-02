Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich has praised her for being a ''warrior'' for all she's endured in their bid to start a family.
The 'America's Got Talent' judge and her spouse recently revealed they are trying IVF treatment in order to start a family of their own after Julianne's battle with endometriosis has made it difficult for her to conceive naturally and the 36-year-old hockey player is full of admiration for his wife because of the invasive processes she's had to go through.
He told People magazine: ''Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally. That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family.
''The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I'll never forget.''
The 30-year-old dancer - who has also had her eggs frozen - was also called a ''champion'' by her husband after enduring three injections a day for two weeks and dealing with mood swings caused by the hormone treatments.
And Brooks just whats to do whatever he can to support his spouse.
He said: ''As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I'm fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her.
''There are certain things in my wife's life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I'm there with her and I support her.''
The sportsman admitted going through IVF is usually a ''private'' process but he and Julianne want to fight the stigma around fertility issues.
He said: ''The outpouring has been incredible.
''Text messages from friends that I didn't even know were considering it, messages on Twitter and Facebook, Instagram, people thanking us for opening up about that. I just hope it helps people.''
