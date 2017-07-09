Julianne Hough has tied the knot with NHL player Brooks Laich.
Julianne Hough is married.
The 'Dancing With The Stars' judge tied the knot with NHL player Brooks Laich on Saturday (08.07.17), in a ceremony in Idaho.
Julianne told PEOPLE: ''I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid. But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.''
Julianne, 29, wore a custom-made Marchesa dress and jewels from Lorraine, while the groom wore a tuxedo from Brooks Brothers.
The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of 200 friends and family members, along with their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, who served as ring bearers.
Brooks, 34, said: ''It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors. Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.''
Guests included Julianne's brother Derek Hough, who served as groomsman, Aaron Paul and Mark Ballas.
Julianne's close friend Nina Dobrev said: ''I've never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said 'I Do'. It took my breath away.''
Julianne and Brooks got engaged in August 2015 and the actress admitted it was love at first sight for her when she met Brooks.
She said: ''I never really believed in the saying 'when you know, you know,' but my whole world turned around the minute I met Brooks. It was instantaneous.''
