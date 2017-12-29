Julianne Hough was told she was ''fat every day'' on the set of a movie even though it ''was the skinniest she'd ever been''.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional has recalled how she compared herself to everyone and was even told she was big even though it ''was the skinniest she'd ever been''.
She told the February issue of Redbook magazine: ''I was very self-accepting growing up, then something switched in middle school. I would compare myself to everyone ... and later I did a film where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I'd ever been. Now, when I'm self-conscious, I'll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head - something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened.''
It comes after Julianne revealed she is ''much more comfortable in her skin'' than she was ten years ago.
She said: ''I'm so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was at 18. I think a lot of that had to do with [being] focused on who I thought people wanted me to be rather than who I truly am. I used to wear so much makeup. I think that also had to do with having to cover up my zits. I think we tend to feel comfortable and it becomes a sort of security blanket to have a lot of makeup on. That's why I love when my skin is fresh.''
