Julianne Hough has thanked fans for their ''incredible love'' in the wake of her marriage to Brooks Laich.

The 'Dancing With The Stars' judge tied the knot with the NHL star earlier this week, and has taken a moment out from her romantic honeymoon - where she is also celebrating her 29th birthday - to share a sweet message of thanks to her fans on Instagram.

Posting a picture of herself celebrating with a glass of champagne on the site on Friday (21.07.17), the blonde beauty wrote: ''First of all, I can't thank you all enough for the incredible love you have given my husband @brookslaich and I. We definitely feel it all the way out here in the Indian Ocean! Second, to be able to celebrate my birthday in the honeymoon bubble of love has been incredible, and you all are the most thoughtful people in the world to come up with posts and collages that I know take time. You will never know how much it means to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Love Jules xoxo (sic)''

The message comes after Julianne previously admitted that although she ''never planned'' her dream wedding as a child, the big day is something she'll remember forever.

She said: ''I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid. But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.''

Meanwhile, her older brother Derek, 32, recently said the wedding - which took place in an outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - was ''perfect'', and ''exceeded [his] expectations.''

The 'Hairspray Live!' actor said: ''I was with Julianne on tour while she was planning everything, and it truly exceeded my expectations. It was beyond anything I could have imagined. ''It captured everyone's hearts and filled them with more love than we could have hoped for. Everything from the hot beautiful weather during the fun lake activities to the welcome and rehearsal dinners where we danced with friends and family all night long, to the most perfect ceremony I have ever seen where I witnessed my baby sister marry the man of her dreams.''