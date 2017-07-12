Julianne Hough's favourite moment from her wedding was her first kiss with her new husband.

The 'Dancing With The Stars' judge tied the knot with NHL star Brooks Laich in an outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho over the weekend and Julianne revealed their first kiss as newlyweds was a highlight.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said her best moment was ''kissing each other for the first time as husband and wife as the confetti cannons exploded around us''.

Julianne, 28, added: ''Brooks and I kept eye contact the entire ceremony. I couldn't stop crying all weekend and most people [thought] I would have cried during the entire ceremony, but instead I was just so excited and ready to celebrate!''

The couple chose an outdoor wedding by the lake - where Julianne spent her summers with her family when she was growing up - for a very special reason.

She explained: ''When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together. It just felt right to be married here.''

And Brooks, 34, added: ''It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors. Julianne and I are very adventurous and free, and wanted the setting to be in nature.''

Julianne called their wedding weekend - which included Nina Dobrev as bridesmaid and Julianne's brother Derek as groomsman - ''perfection'' and added: I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid. But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.''