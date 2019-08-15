Julianne Hough thinks it's ''cool'' that her husband and brother get along so well.

The 31-year-old professional dancer is pleased her spouse Brooks Laich is such good friends with her brother Derek Hough, because they're the ''two most important men'' in her life.

She said: ''Derek just did Brooks' podcast, 'How Men Think', and it's cool, the fact that my husband and my brother - who are the two most important men in my life - the fact that they get along and they actually push each other, you know? Like, Derek is an artist. Brooks is like, you know, masculine, hockey athlete. They both give each other something new and help each other grow, so it's really cool.''

And despite Julianne being the connecting factor between the hockey star and 34-year-old Derek, the 'America's Got Talent' judge insists they don't talk about her.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They don't talk about me, oh, no. They're doing their own thing. They're talking about GoPros and, like, the next adventure they're gonna do together. They're not talking about me.''

Meanwhile, Julianne was recently forced to correct her spouse, 36, when he claimed on his podcast that she ''really enjoys'' having her toes sucked.

When asked if Brooks ever runs things by her before he talks about them on his podcast, she said: ''We're both so open. We never ask each other for permission because that means somebody has power over one another. We just make sure we know we respect each other. Whatever topic he brings up, it's great.

''There was definitely something he misquoted on one of his podcast episodes, though. I was like, 'Let me clear that up.' He likes to suck on my toes, I don't like it!''