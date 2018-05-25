Julianne Hough prepares for her holiday outfits with an at-home ''fashion show''.

The 29-year-old actress and her husband Brooks Laich enjoy jetting to exotic locations for some all-year-round sun, and the blonde beauty says she managed to convince the professional Ice-hockey player to be as organised as her when it comes to packing for their vacations.

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional makes sure they go away with a good idea of their outfits by planning them ahead of time and taking photos of the looks with them on their travels so they never forget what they have packed.

Speaking to People, she explained: ''Ooh, we're different, I bring way more clothes and outfits and put them together and now I've got him on that whole track. We do like a whole wardrobe, like I'll take pictures and stuff, so we know what we've got for the whole trip.''

And whilst the couple are in the process of planning, the blonde beauty likes to try on her outfits and says her trick is the ''best thing she ever came up with'' but admits Brooks, 34, wasn't too keen on the idea at first, but now they never travel without them.

She added: ''He doesn't smile in them so he just looks so miserable in our little fashion show, it's the greatest thing I feel like I ever came up with. I have all these different folders for different trips.

''He was not into that when we first did it, but i do that now for him and he is obsessed with it.''