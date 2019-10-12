Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of both of her dogs.

The 31-year-old professional dancer was left devastated after Lexi and Harley, who were 11 and eight respectively, tragically passed away on the same day on September 28.

The 'Rock of Ages' actress admitted that her pooches taught her ''how to be a mother'' and for being '' the most consistent and constant beings'' in her life.

In a lengthy post, Julianne wrote alongside a series of pictures with her beloved pets on Instagram: ''Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful.

''Thank you for your love.

''Thank you for being my babies, my daughters.

''Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother.

''Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love.

''Thank you for your kisses.

''Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day.

''Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me.

''Thank you for letting me protect you.

''Thank you for protecting each other.

''Thank you for the timeless memories.

''Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life.

''Thank you for being you.

''Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now.

''I've never experienced a love like ours.

''I miss you

I love you forever

Now You Are Free

Lexi

July 21 2008 - September 28 2019

Harley

March 28 2011 - September 28 2019 (sic)''

Julianne's husband Brooks Laich shared his own tribute to the dogs and admitted they are both ''heartbroken'' as they were like their children.

He added to his own account: ''Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such.''