Julianne Hough loves how Brooks Laich ''challenges'' her.

The 30-year-old dancer - who is celebrating her two year anniversary with the ice hockey player - has a special ''intimacy'' with her spouse that she doesn't share with anyone else, although she does ''connect'' with a lot of people.

In Laich's podcast How Men Think, she said: ''I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day. I think that is also really sacred, and that's why we have an intimate relationship. I don't have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life.''

Brooks recently praised Julianne for being a ''warrior'' in their bid to start a family.

Speaking about how Julianne's battle with endometriosis has made it difficult for her to conceive naturally, he said: ''Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally. That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family. The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I'll never forget ... As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I'm fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her. There are certain things in my wife's life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I'm there with her and I support her.''