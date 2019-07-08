Julianne Hough loves how her husband Brooks Laich ''challenges'' her.
Julianne Hough loves how Brooks Laich ''challenges'' her.
The 30-year-old dancer - who is celebrating her two year anniversary with the ice hockey player - has a special ''intimacy'' with her spouse that she doesn't share with anyone else, although she does ''connect'' with a lot of people.
In Laich's podcast How Men Think, she said: ''I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day. I think that is also really sacred, and that's why we have an intimate relationship. I don't have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life.''
Brooks recently praised Julianne for being a ''warrior'' in their bid to start a family.
Speaking about how Julianne's battle with endometriosis has made it difficult for her to conceive naturally, he said: ''Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally. That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family. The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I'll never forget ... As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I'm fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her. There are certain things in my wife's life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I'm there with her and I support her.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
Nicholas Sparks strikes again with yet another film based on a misty-eyed novel about tormented...
When Katie Feldman flees from her city and winds up in the picturesque town of...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
Drew Boley is an aspiring rocker who works as a busboy in The Bourbon Room,...
A surprisingly faithful remake of the iconic 1984 hit, this crowd-pleasing romp finds some intriguing...
Ren McCormack moves to Beaumont, Tennessee from Boston. He soon becomes friends with a boy...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...