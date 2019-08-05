Julianne Hough loves having her toes sucked.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge ''really enjoys it'' when her husband Brooks Laich sucks on her toes in the bedroom, as the hockey star admits the pair like to ''play around'' when it comes to their sex life.

He said: ''I do that. My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story. Hey, we play around. Why not?''

Julianne doesn't return the favour though, as 36-year-old Brooks insists he would ''never'' make her go anywhere near his feet, especially when he's been playing hockey all day.

Speaking to sexologist Miss Jaiya on his 'How Men Think' podcast on Monday (05.08.19), he added: ''No, I would never [make her do that]. My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.''

His comments come after he recently had Julianne as a guest on his podcast, where he told her all the things he loves most about her, including the way she always makes sure to give him a ''massive kiss'' when she gets home from work.

He said: ''When you come home, you come in the door and you give me a massive kiss. 'Cause usually I'm at home, I've been training or working out or something, [and] you're usually out. That instantly connects me 'cause we've both been doing our thing all day and separate from each other and that instantly brings us together. And you're exceptional with that. So, that's one of my favourite parts of the day.''

Brooks didn't stop there either, as he went on to praise the 30-year-old dancer for how ''fired up'' she makes him, especially when she puts on lingerie.

He continued: ''When you put lingerie on, I'm f***ing fired up. I love it! Like, who doesn't, but I love it. It means you're thinking of me and you put something sexy on, and you look so beautiful and sexy. And I'm just like ... I crave you.''

Julianne then took the microphone to express how ''intimate'' the kind words felt, and said she felt as though ''nobody else was in the room''.

She said: ''Honestly, everything you just said was intimate. It honestly felt like nobody else was in the room 'cause we had total connection. ... And even though there's people around here, I'm not embarrassed, I'm not vulnerable. Like, I am vulnerable, but I'm not conscious because all that matters is our connection right now.''