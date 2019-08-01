Julianne Hough revealed to her husband she isn't straight.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional married Brooks Laich in 2017 but recently made the admission to him that she is not 100 per cent straight and says revealing her ''most authentic self'' to him has made him more attracted to her.

She said: ''I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.

''I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.' I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.''

And the 31-year-old dancer will continue to undergo a transformation and ''shift'' her life all the time.

She added to the September issue of Women's Health magazine: ''I'm going to shift for the rest of my life. I'm not like, 'Oh, I got it.' But I'm trusting myself now, and when I'm totally connected to me, I feel full. I want others to see that in themselves too.''