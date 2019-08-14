Julianne Hough is an ''open book''.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge isn't worried about her marriage to Brooks Laich coming under scrutiny following her recent admission in Women's Health magazine - for which she posed nude - that she ''isn't straight'' because she's always willing to be completely honest about her life.

She said: ''Obviously tonight people are asking us questions. The good news is I am an open book, ask away.

''I will tell you what I want to tell you. But life is just life, relationships are relationships and people can deem them whatever they want them to be, but as long as you know what it is, nothing else matters.''

The 31-year-old dancer is thankful she has a ''supportive'' husband and they are happy to talk through everything together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My husband is the most supportive person ever. We talk about it all the time, if that was not the case we would have a very different relationship. But the reason why our relationship works is because we're completely raw and open and exposed.

''At the end of the day, people are going to take whatever headlines they are going to take, and they did, and that is totally fine. But at the end of the day, if I feel like I have something to hide, in any sense, then that's not me being totally me.''

And Julianne's family had a very positive reaction to her nude photoshoot.

She said: ''I went to my family reunion right after this all came out and I was like, 'Alright, let's see what the family has to say.'

''And honestly, it just goes to show that with all of our different backgrounds, our different beliefs, religiously or politically, whatever it may be, the common denominator is love and support and understand and listening.''