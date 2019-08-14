Julianne Hough has insisted she doesn't like having her toes sucked, after her husband Brooks Laich claimed she ''loves'' it.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge has spoken out to ''clear up'' the misconception that she ''really enjoys it'' when her spouse sucks on her toes in the bedroom, after the 36-year-old hockey star made the claim on an episode of his 'How Men Think' podcast earlier this month.

He said at the time: ''I do that. My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story. Hey, we play around. Why not?

''I would never [make her do that]. My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.''

Julianne, 31, insists Brooks ''misquoted'' the situation on his podcast, as she claims it's actually him that enjoys the action, not her.

When asked by People magazine if Brooks ever runs things by her before he talks about them on his podcast, she said: ''We're both so open. We never ask each other for permission because that means somebody has power over one another. We just make sure we know we respect each other. Whatever topic he brings up, it's great.

''There was definitely something he misquoted on one of his podcast episodes, though. I was like, 'Let me clear that up.' He likes to suck on my toes, I don't like it!''

Brooks' comments came after he recently had Julianne as a guest on his podcast, where he told her all the things he loves most about her, including the way she always makes sure to give him a ''massive kiss'' when she gets home from work.

He said: ''When you come home, you come in the door and you give me a massive kiss. 'Cause usually I'm at home, I've been training or working out or something, [and] you're usually out. That instantly connects me 'cause we've both been doing our thing all day and separate from each other and that instantly brings us together. And you're exceptional with that. So, that's one of my favourite parts of the day.''

And the sports star didn't stop there either, as he went on to praise the dancer for how ''fired up'' she makes him, especially when she puts on lingerie.

He continued: ''When you put lingerie on, I'm f***ing fired up. I love it! Like, who doesn't, but I love it. It means you're thinking of me and you put something sexy on, and you look so beautiful and sexy. And I'm just like ... I crave you.''