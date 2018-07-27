Julianne Hough has returned to blonde after being a redhead helped her ''embrace her sexuality.''

After spending nearly six months with red hair, the 'Safe Haven' actress has decided to go back to her signature bright blonde locks, the whole process took her friend and hair stylist, Riawna Capri, seven hours in total.

According to Riawna, Julianne said that stepping outside of the box with her crimson hair helped the 30-year-old actress feel more confident in her own skin.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Riawna said: ''Jules has been creating and developing a secret project about transformation and identity.

''Going Red was part of this project and now that she has done her research, she wanted to go back to her roots and be the strong grounded blonde that she is.''

Riawna also shared that Julianne told her that ''being a redhead helped me dive into my womanhood and embrace my sexuality. Now I'm ready to jump back to my roots with everything I learned and integrated in to my body and spirit''.

The 'Footloose' star debuted her new look to friends on Tuesday (24.07.18) a surprise party, and this time the beauty has gone for a more brassy tone of blonde, rather than the icy shade she had before.

''When doing a color correction like this you pray to the hair gods and hope all goes as planned. And luckily for her it did.''

The process was a rigorous one and Riawna has revealed that it took various attempts to remove all the red strands from Julianne's hair.

''With patience and time it can be done in one day. We used Joico color removers and then went through and did a full head of baby-fine highlights. Every single hair needed to be lightened.''