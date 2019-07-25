Julianne Hough finds it ''therapeutic'' to openly discuss her IVF treatment.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge recently revealed she and her husband Brooks Laich are going through the process of in vitro fertilisation after struggling with conceiving naturally, and has said there's ''nothing to be ashamed of'' when it comes to fertility.

Julianne and her spouse have been open about their IVF process, and the 31-year-old says talking candidly about the journey has helped her feel more comfortable with her choices.

Speaking to 'Access', the professional dancer said: ''I have nothing to be ashamed of. I'm here to debunk beliefs that there's something wrong with you or that you can't do something, whatever that might be.

''I think the more I'm open the more therapeutic it is for me to not suppress it and hide it, and the more I'm open the more it helps somebody else who sees themselves in me feel understood and heard.

''I think at the end of the day, that's my whole mission, is just to feel so connected to myself that I'm not embarrassed or ashamed about anything and I'm as free as can be, and people can feel encouraged to have that same freedom.''

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Brooks recently said he's certain Julianne, 30, will be a fantastic mother, because she's already a natural when it comes to the other little ones in her family.

The hockey star said: ''The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them as her own babies. She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams.

''She does [nurtures] friends and people in our lives already. She does it with our nieces and nephews. She does it with me on a daily basis. I'm so excited to one day see her become a mother.''

Brooks revealed he and the 'Dancing with the Stars' judge are exploring IVF last month, and said they are now keen on making the subject of fertility struggles less taboo.

He said: ''My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening. I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.''