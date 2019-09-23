Julianne Hough has ''never felt more like a woman'' than she has since coming out as ''not straight''.

The 31-year-old professional dancer revealed to the world she isn't straight earlier this year, and has said being open about who she is has been ''so liberating'', and has made her feel more like a woman than ever before.

She said: ''I love being 31. I have never felt more like a woman in my life, and I've always been the girl next door, all-American sweetheart. And that's a version and a part of me, but it's not all of who I am, and I didn't even know that about me. So the last few years have been about me picking up all parts of who I am and the parts that I've suppressed over probably 25 years.

''[It was] so liberating to come out the other side and know that like, this is who I am and I'm so freaking proud of who I am.''

Julianne made her confession in an interview for Women's Health, when she said she had sat her husband Brooks Laich down for a chat to tell him about her sexuality.

And now, the 'America's Got Talent' judge has said she was worried he wouldn't ''love this version'' of her.

She added to People magazine: ''I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me.I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.''

In her original interview, Julianne said she told Brooks she wasn't straight, but ''chose'' to be with him because she loves him.

She said: ''I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'

''I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.''