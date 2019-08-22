Julianne Hough feels ''really lucky'' to have support after she came out as ''not straight'' earlier this month.

The 31-year-old star recently admitted she ''isn't straight'' during an interview with Women's Health magazine, and has now said she's ''super grateful'' for the support of her family and friends following her confession, because she knows not everyone in the LGBT community has that.

She told 'Extra': ''I feel really lucky and a lot of people who don't have the platform or support that I have aren't that lucky. I just want to say I'm super grateful for my family, my friends, and the support from all the fans I've had. But also to spread that to ... the people who don't have that kind of support. That would be my wish.''

Julianne also told the outlet her mother, Marriann, is proud of her for sharing the truth, as she noted she is ''amazing''.

Earlier this month, the 'America's Got Talent' judge revealed her sexuality to Women's Health magazine whilst recalling a conversation she'd had with her husband Brooks Laich, in which she told him she wasn't straight but ''chose'' to be with him.

She said: ''I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'

''I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.''

And Julianne says she isn't worried about her marriage to Brooks coming under scrutiny since her confession, because she's always willing to be completely honest about her life.

She said: ''Obviously tonight people are asking us questions. The good news is I am an open book, ask away.

''I will tell you what I want to tell you. But life is just life, relationships are relationships and people can deem them whatever they want them to be, but as long as you know what it is, nothing else matters.''