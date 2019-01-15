Julianne Hough's endometriosis impacts her sex life with husband Brooks Laich, as she says they sometimes have to stop halfway through because she's in pain.
The 30-year-old professional dancer suffers with the condition - where tissue that lines the womb is found outside the womb, and can cause pain on your period or during sex - and has said she often finds her sex life with her husband is ''cut short'' because she's in too much pain to continue.
She said: ''It can definitely cut things short. Sometimes we're in the middle and I'm just like 'AH, stop!'''
And the former 'Dancing with the Stars' champion gets ''frustrated'' by her health battle, as she knows her spouse - whom she married in 2017 - just wants to make her ''feel good''.
She added: ''It can be really frustrating. He only wants to love on me and make me feel good.''
But the couple haven't completely put a stop to getting steamy in the bedroom, as Julianne says there's plenty of other ways to be ''intimate'' with her partner without them actually having sex.
Speaking to Women's Health magazine, the blonde beauty said: ''There's so much intimacy without actually having sex. There are some cool things we've learned and it's literally been awesome.''
Meanwhile, although endometriosis can make it more difficult to get pregnant, Julianne - who has been battling the condition since she was 15 - said last year she was keen to start a family with Brooks.
She said: ''I'd probably want to start our family in the next 10 years. We'll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four [kids at first] and now we're like, 'Let's just take it one at a time.' I've had baby fever since I was, like, five. I've always wanted to be a mom. Every time I see a baby, my ovaries start screaming. They're like, 'Yeah!' When it happens, it happens ... We're really enjoying our stage of marriage right now. We still have some things we're wanting to do but, who knows. I mean, there's never a right or a wrong time to do anything.''
