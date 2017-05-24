Julianne Hough likes to get a group together before 'Dancing with the Stars' shows for a spot of yoga outside.
The 28-year-old dancer - who is the sister of ballroom and latin professional Derek Hough - has admitted quite often before they take to the dance floor to perform their routines, she and the rest of the team will take part in CorePower Yoga class.
She explained: ''I love CorePower Yoga. It's all over the country, so sometimes before a show, we'll get a bunch of people together and do a class. Or if we have an outdoor show, we'll go onto the lawn and do a group workout.''
And, although CorePower Yoga is a workout that puts pressure on every muscle and every emotion to change the body, Julianne isn't worried about wearing herself out.
She added: ''I need to be strong so I can get through a show.''
As well as her love for yoga and her vigorous dance training, the blonde beauty - who is only 5ft 3in - makes sure she incorporates carbohydrates into every single meal.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I think when you deprive yourself, that's when you crave pasta and pizza. An ideal meal would be chicken, veggies and sweet potatoes. Everybody is so afraid of carbs - they talk about them in a negative way, like, 'Carbs make me fat or bloated' - but just pick the right one and have a little bit.
''They make my brain click on and everything else is able to function. I thought they were my enemy, but they're actually my best friend.''
