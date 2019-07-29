Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are still discussing whether or not she should take his last name.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge decided not to take the hockey star's last name when they married in 2017, but Brooks has admitted the discussion over what they should do in the future is still ongoing, as he would like for her to legally become Julianne Laich.

When asked on his 'How Men Think' podcast whether he thinks it's disrespectful not to take your husband's last name, Brooks said: ''When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation. I was like, 'I want you to take my last name.' I said that. It was important to me.

''To me right now, it's not that big of an issue. We don't have any kids right now, but she doesn't have my last name.''

Although Laich, 36, admits the issue no longer bothers him, he does wonder what the couple - who are currently going through IVF treatment - will do when they have children.

He added: ''I figured it would be an issue, but I'm surprised for myself now that it's not an issue. But, it will be interesting to see when we have kids. When we have children, I would want them to have my last name, our last name.''

The sports star still wants Julianne, 31, to take on his surname, but insists he won't force her to if she doesn't want to.

He said: ''To be fully honest, I would like my wife to have my last name, whether it's now or sometime in the near future or far future.

''I'm actually kind of surprised that it hasn't become an issue in our relationship because I do, as a man, I take pride in the last name and being, having that last name as the family name and especially when we have kids, I think that will amplify. I don't know for a fact, but I'm assuming it might amplify for me.

''I'm not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn't feel comfortable, but I don't think that creates a division within our relationship. [To answer the question], I don't find it disrespectful. I'm obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me.''