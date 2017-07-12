Julianne Hough's wedding was ''perfect'', according to her brother Derek, who said the ceremony ''exceeded [his] expectations.''
Julianne Hough's wedding was ''perfect'', according to her brother Derek.
The 28-year-old 'Dancing With the Stars' judge tied the knot with NHL star Brooks Laich in an outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho over the weekend, and her older brother Derek has praised the beautiful ceremony which ''exceeded [his] expectations.''
Derek said: ''I was with Julianne on tour while she was planning everything, and it truly exceeded my expectations. It was beyond anything I could have imagined. ''It captured everyone's hearts and filled them with more love than we could have hoped for. Everything from the hot beautiful weather during the fun lake activities to the welcome and rehearsal dinners where we danced with friends and family all night long, to the most perfect ceremony I have ever seen where I witnessed my baby sister marry the man of her dreams.''
And the 32-year-old 'Hairspray Live!' actor - who acted as a groomsman at the ceremony - also noted the importance of the wedding's location, which was held on the lake where the Hough family spent their summer vacations.
He added to People magazine: ''[The wedding was] a timeless, magical, romantic experience that was truly perfect in every way. There is so much sentimental history on that lake that having an experience which celebrates love created an electric and palpable energy that was felt every minute of every day we were there.''
Meanwhile, although Julianne admits she ''never planned'' her dream wedding as a child, the big day is something she'll remember forever.
She said: ''I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid. But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.''
The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge wore a custom-made Marchesa dress and jewels from Lorraine, while the groom wore a tuxedo from Brooks Brothers.
The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of 200 friends and family members, along with their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, who served as ring bearers.
Brooks, 34, said: ''It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors. Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.''
As well as Derek, the ceremony was attended by the likes of Aaron Paul, Mark Ballas and Nina Dobrev.
'Vampire Diaries' actress Nina said: ''I've never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said 'I Do'. It took my breath away.''
