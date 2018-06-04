Julianna Margulies told George Clooney to ''brace himself'' when he became a father to twins last year.

The 51-year-old actress - who has 10-year-old son Kieran with her husband Keith Lieberthal - previously starred with Hollywood superstar George in medical drama 'ER', and has revealed she had an ''email exchange'' with him after the arrival of his twins Alexander and Ella, whom he welcomed into the world with his wife Amal 11 months ago.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', Julianna said: ''He doesn't need advice from me! He's married to Amal. She's a human rights lawyer. We had a little email exchange and I was just asking how he's doing and he said, 'I just can't believe there's so much poop.'

''And I said, 'Brace yourself my friend. They haven't even started eating solids yet.' My husband and I used to call them sliders. They go up right up the back.''

Meanwhile, George, 57, recently praised his ''remarkable'' wife Amal for being an ''incredible'' mother to their twins, who celebrate their first birthday in a few days time.

He said: ''Amal is sort of this remarkable human being, and now mother, which is something I suppose you should assume she'd be wonderful at as well, but when you see it in person it makes you feel incredibly proud - and incredibly small.''

And George previously revealed he is eager to instil good values in his children.

He explained: ''I have always felt a great sense of responsibility to other people in the world, but when you have children of your own, you realise you are responsible for their lives in a way you haven't been before. And you become conscious that you want to make an example of your own life that they will follow. I want to make sure my children understand they have been given things other children haven't been by accident of birth.

''They could just as easily have been born in Syria and their lives would have been completely different. It's challenging to remind children who have been born into this glass of celebrity and money to have empathy for people who aren't as fortunate as they are. That's going to be Amal's and my job to teach our children, and it's an important one.''