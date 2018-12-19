Julian McMahon wants to bring Doctor Doom back to the big screen.

The star played the Marvel super-villain in two movies - in 2005's 'Fantastic Four' and 2007's 'Rise of the Silver Surfer' - and received a mixed response at the time, but he thinks there is an opportunity to bring the Latveria dictator back for a solo outing.

He told Digital Spy: ''I would like to do a Doctor Doom movie. I think that character can do his own kind of thing.

''This is at the core of, I think, Marvel stuff - your villains always start as good people, and became what they became because of the elements that happened around them.

''They're not just born evil. They're not just crazy. It was circumstance. It was situations. It was challenges of personalities and ego and all those kind of things that just kind of turned the wheels in a different direction.''

In the comics, Victor Von Doom overcame a difficult childhood to become one of the world's best scientists.

However, he found himself outdone throughout his career by Reed Richards - the alter ego of superhero Mr. Fantastic.

McMahon has suggested there is a lot of potential when it comes to delving into Doom's backstory to explain how he became who he is.

He added: ''Even while I was playing Doctor Doom, we had to find a way... actually, we even kind of explored it with this whole trip to space. ''Everyone got affected, and that's how they got their powers. Well, unfortunately, for Doctor Doom, it scarred him for life.

While Noah Hawley has penned a script for Fox for a possible standalone film, Disney's acquisition of the company has meant plans for its production have stalled.