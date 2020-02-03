Julian Lennon was recently rushed to hospital for an emergency cancer operation after a suspicious-looking mole was discovered on his head during a routine appointment.

The 56-year-old musician - the son of late Beatles legend John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia - was informed he had the worrying growth during a visit to his dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricioin in Los Angeles and was told he needed to have it tested immediately.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, Julian said: ''The trouble is... you think you have time... a few days ago, I went to visit my dermatologist, here in LA, when she noticed a little bump on my head that was actually a mole that had been there, along with a birthmark, for the last 57 years. But this time, it looked & felt a little different.''

Following the biopsy, Julian - whose songs include 1984's 'Too Late for Goodbyes' and 1985's 'Valotte' - was told that the growth was ''malignant/cancerous'' and needed to be removed immediately.

He added: ''Hopefully we managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I'll have those results next week.

''I cannot tell you how I felt, from one moment of joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment. I'm still shaking inside ... but my faith is strong.

''Thank you Dr Tess Mauricio, for quite possibly saving my life... I shall be forever indebted.''

Julian admits the diagnosis has made him re-evaluate his life and he urged all of his fans to get regular health check-ups and don't make excuses not to.

He said: ''If you love this life, and all that it encompasses, then take time out for yourself, to go and get checked out by your doctor, and do every health check possible!

''Life is too short ... Don't make it shorter, by being ignorant about your own health.''