A 'Downton Abbey' sequel is reportedly in the works.

Following the movie's major success at the box office - with the spin-off of the hit drama raking in more than £100 million globally since it hit cinemas on September 13 - screenwriter Julian Fellowes is believed to have already been told to start putting together ideas for a second movie.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: '''Downton's popularity as a film has been phenomenal.

''It took £60million in America alone and has been a roaring success.

''Julian (Fellowes) and the team are over the moon with how it played out. No one expected it would be this big.

''The commercial viability of a second film is now a dead cert, so Julian has been told to start putting pen to paper on the follow-up.''

Several cast members have already expressed how much they would love to reprise their roles for another instalment.

Allen Leech, who plays Thomas Branson, recently said that he can see another movie happening if the first is a hit with fans.

He said: ''What I love about what Julian always does is when it looks like he's finishing a storyline, he's actually starting one.

''It would be very interesting to see what would happen.

''I think we would all be up for it.

''It all comes down to how this one does.

''If people really love it and there really is an appetite, then why wouldn't we do it?''

Laura Carmichael, who plays Lady Edith Crawley, is also enthusiastic about a sequel.

She said: ''We love making the show so I hope people enjoy it. It would be really cool to make another.''

Sophie McShera, who plays assistant cook Daisy, added: ''We want to see if everyone likes this one - but everyone is asking about the sequel! We love working together and we would always want to work together if there is an appetite for it.''

Julian also reiterated what Allen said.

He added: ''I just feel I have to wait for the public's response to the movie and see, did they really like it? Has it gone well? It's a combination of the [box office, audience buzz] all of it, to be honest, and then you get a picture of whether this movie landed. I think you can get a sense of whether it worked or not. And if we do get that sense, then we will have that conversation.''

But producer Gareth Neame admitted they have already been thinking about a storyline for a follow-up movie, explaining: ''We've got the beginnings of ideas of what we might do next - if that would happen.''