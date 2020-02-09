The Strokes have seemingly teased new material.

The 'Someday' hitmakers - comprised of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti - have taken to social media to hint at upcoming new music, with a mysterious new project titled 'The New Abnormal'.

A 15-second video shared to both Twitter and Instagram shows a still image of a selection of scribbles and doodles, whilst the words ''The New Abnormal. The Strokes'' fade into view.

Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. offered a little more information in a post made on his own Instagram, which confirmed the new material will be released this year.

He wrote in the caption: ''You think you've been waiting

''But the wait has just begun...

''Welcome to t h e n e w a b n o r m a l

''#basquiat #thenewabnormal

''#thestrokes2020 (sic)''

The news comes after Julian Casablancas recently confirmed the 'Last Nite' musicians would be releasing their first new album since 2013 this year.

He said: ''Yeah, we've got a new album coming out soon.

''Surprise. 2020 here we come.

''We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back.

''If you really love someone you'll be frozen with them.''

The Strokes dropped their fifth studio album 'Comedown Machine' in March 2013, and in September last year guitarist Nick Valensi revealed the band had completed the recording process for their new record.

When asked whether it was true that they were currently in the mixing stage with the LP, he replied: ''Who told you that?''

After being told he got the insider information from a ''reliable source'', Nick confirmed: ''Well, it must be true then.''

However, when asked when fans can expect the record, he replied: ''When, I don't know. If - I would say, a strong likelihood.''