The Strokes have released their new single 'Bad Decisions'.

The band - comprised of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - unveiled the track on Tuesday (18.02.20), as the second song to be released from their upcoming album 'The New Abnormal', which comes out on April 10.

'Bad Decisions' follows the release of 'At The Door', which was debuted last week during their performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally.

The tracks will both be featured on 'The New Abnormal', which is the band's long-awaited sixth studio album and their first since 2013's 'Comedown Machine'.

The album was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and was produced by Rick Rubin.

For the stunning artwork, the band used Jean-Michel Basquiat's piece 'Bird on Money'.

The group have also confirmed details of a special gig at London's Roundhouse on February 19, which will mark their first UK show of the decade.

Last week, fans who had pre-ordered the album were able to get access to a special ticket pre-sale window for the performance, which went on general sale the following day.

The London date follows previously announced shows in Berlin, Paris and Belfast, while The Strokes have also confirmed gigs for Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles next month.

The 'Someday' hitmakers previously took to social media to hint at upcoming new music with a mysterious new project with what turned out to be the LP title.

A 15-second video shared to both Twitter and Instagram showed a still image of a selection of scribbles and doodles, whilst the words ''The New Abnormal. The Strokes'' faded into view.

'The New Abnormal' tracklist:

1. 'The Adults Are Talking'

2. 'Selfless'

3. 'Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus'

4. 'Bad Decisions'

5. 'Eternal Summer'

6. 'At The Door'

7. 'Why Are Sundays So Depressing'

8. 'Not The Same Anymore'

9. 'Ode To The Mets'