The Strokes have debuted two new songs and announced their new album will released in April.

Julian Casablancas and co performed 'Bad Decisions' and showed the music video for 'At the Door' when they performed at the US politician Bernie Sanders' rally in Durham, New Hampshire, on Monday night (10.02.20).

The frontman also revealed when fans can expect their first record since 2013's 'Comedown Machine'.

He told the crowd at the Whittemore Center Arena: ''Album's coming out April 10.''

It's believed the record will be titled 'The New Abnormal', after the 'Someday' hitmakers - completed by Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti - took to social media to hint at upcoming new music with a mysterious new project with the title.

A 15-second video shared to both Twitter and Instagram showed a still image of a selection of scribbles and doodles, whilst the words ''The New Abnormal. The Strokes'' faded into view.

Guitarist Albert offered a little more information in a post made on his own Instagram, which confirmed the new material will be released this year.

He wrote in the caption: ''You think you've been waiting

''But the wait has just begun...

''Welcome to t h e n e w a b n o r m a l

''#basquiat #thenewabnormal

''#thestrokes2020 (sic)''

Julian had also previously confirmed the 'Last Nite' musicians would be releasing a new record in 2020.

He said: ''Yeah, we've got a new album coming out soon.

''Surprise. 2020 here we come.

''We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back.

''If you really love someone you'll be frozen with them.''

The Strokes dropped their fifth studio album in March 2013, and in September last year guitarist Nick revealed the band had completed the recording process for their new LP.

When asked whether it was true that they were currently in the mixing stage with the LP, he replied: ''Who told you that?''

After being told he got the insider information from a ''reliable source'', Nick confirmed: ''Well, it must be true then.''