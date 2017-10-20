Julian Casablancas isn't sure if fans of The Strokes will embrace the latest record from The Voidz.

The 39-year-old singer formed the group four years ago, and as he prepares to release the follow-up to 2014's debut album 'Tyranny' next year, he admitted the project is still quite different to the 'Last Nite' indie band's sound.

Speaking to website Noisey, he said: ''If you're interested in the evolution of music, then I'd say yes, definitely. If you want to listen to mainstream indie rock, maybe not.

''I don't understand some of those people from the old school who grew up loving The Strokes and are now criticising this new exploration.''

Meanwhile, Julian - who formed The Strokes in 1998, and most recently released 'Comedown Machine' in 2013 - has commented on the state of modern rock music, and insisted there's nothing to worry about.

He explained: ''I don't think, 'Oh, rock is dead'. There's some hip hop music that's inspiring. There's a lot of old music to rediscovered. As long as music moves forward, who cares if rock is no longer what it was?''

The singer also took the opportunity to shoot down rumours about a new LP from The Strokes, after band member Albert Hammond Jr.'s father revealed earlier this year that the group have been back in the studio recording their sixth studio LP with producer Rick Rubin.

The band denied it at the time, and now Julian has added: ''I'm really focused on The Voidz right now. Some new stuff will come out soon. With The Strokes, I don't know - there's no news right now.''