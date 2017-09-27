Julia Stiles has married her fiancé Preston J. Cook in a shotgun wedding on a beach in Seattle.
Julia Stiles has got married.
The pregnant actress has tied the knot to her fiance Preston J. Cook in a shotgun wedding on a beach in Seattle, and the star announced the news on Instagram by sharing a picture of her and her husband's hands placed on her baby bump.
She captioned the picture: ''Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?''
The 'Riviera' actress is wearing a white wedding dress in the photo.
Julia added a winky face emoji to the post and was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans.
News of the star's pregnancy broke in June and she confirmed the reports in August by posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.
She wrote: ''Alright, I couldn't resist.(sic)''
The couple got engaged in January 2016 with the actress once again confirming the news on the photo-sharing site.
In a picture of her ring finger which showed Preston's hand intertwined with hers, she wrote: ''Best Christmas Ever! (sic)''
Preston popped the question on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence at Isla Grande in Colombia.
Julia said afterwards: ''That's where we got engaged. All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling.
''The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great.''
The pair met in 2015 on the set of 'Go With Me' where Preston was working as a cameraman.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
An unusual setting gives this low-key horror some added interest, stirring a whiff of issue-based...
Martin and Claudia are two lawyers who were formerly in a relationship. They are roped...
Writer-director David O. Russell's out-of-control filmmaking style is perfectly suited to a romantic-comedy involving mental...
Pat Solitano has just come out of a mental institution where he was sent after...
There are actually three screenwriters credited for The Bourne Ultimatum, though it's hard to imagine...
EdmondTrailer "You are not where you belong." Thus begins a brutal descent into a...
The Bourne UltimatumTrailerMatt Damon returns as the trained assassin Jason Bourne for the latest showdown...
It is a strange coincidence that, as I rode in a taxi to the screening...
There's a slight chance, very slight, that David Mamet is a genius. As a writer,...