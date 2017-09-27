Julia Stiles has got married.

The pregnant actress has tied the knot to her fiance Preston J. Cook in a shotgun wedding on a beach in Seattle, and the star announced the news on Instagram by sharing a picture of her and her husband's hands placed on her baby bump.

She captioned the picture: ''Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?''

The 'Riviera' actress is wearing a white wedding dress in the photo.

Julia added a winky face emoji to the post and was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans.

News of the star's pregnancy broke in June and she confirmed the reports in August by posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Alright, I couldn't resist.(sic)''

The couple got engaged in January 2016 with the actress once again confirming the news on the photo-sharing site.

In a picture of her ring finger which showed Preston's hand intertwined with hers, she wrote: ''Best Christmas Ever! (sic)''

Preston popped the question on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence at Isla Grande in Colombia.

Julia said afterwards: ''That's where we got engaged. All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling.

''The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great.''

The pair met in 2015 on the set of 'Go With Me' where Preston was working as a cameraman.