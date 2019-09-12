Julia Stiles thinks blue eye shadow still looks ''pretty cool'' but can't understand why 1990s beauty looks are back in fashion.
The 38-year-old actress is bemused that many beauty trends from the 1990s have come back into fashion but believes some of them are still easy to pull off, so long as they are done well.
She said: ''Why are these trends coming back?
''Like every other Courtney Love fan, I remember really liking baby barrettes...
''Baby blue shadow holds up and looks pretty cool. You have to tone down the rest of it -- it can't be blue eye shadow and eyeliner. It has to be one or the other.''
But Julia admitted she doesn't remember a great deal about the 1990s, other than having very thin eyebrows.
She told Allure magazine: ''I feel like I blocked out so much of the '90s. I don't know why. It was high school [for me]. That's why. There was good music. And I'm glad my eyebrows came back.''
Twenty years ago, Julia starred in '10 Things I Hate About You' but admitted she had no idea the film - which was based on William Shakespeare's 'The Taming Of the Shrew' - would be as big a hit as it was and she'd still be asked about it today.
Asked if she realised it would be a hit, she said: ''No, I didn't. And the minute you start thinking that, then it's over.''
Then asked if she's tired of being asked about the cult classic, she added: ''No, it's nice when people say that they remember it and that they like it. If I weren't working now, maybe I would be like, 'Hey, can I move on from that?' But I'm happy.''
