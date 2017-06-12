Julia Stiles and her fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child together.
Julia Stiles is expecting her first child.
The 'Jason Bourne' star and her fiancé Preston J. Cook are due to welcome a baby into the world by the end of the year, her representative has confirmed to People magazine.
It has no doubt been a couple of great years for Julia and Preston as the pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015.
Announcing the news, Julia shared a picture of her hand intertwined with Preston's and the ring could clearly be seen.
She captioned the photo: ''Best Christmas Ever!''
The pair met in 2015 on the set of 'Go With Me' where Preston was working as a cameraman.
Revealing their romance in July, when asked what the best kiss of her life was, she admitted: ''It might have happened this morning. I am dating a camera assistant I met at work called Preston.''
Preston got down on one knee when the pair were holidaying in Isla Grande, Colombia.
Speaking about the trip, Julia said at the time: ''That's where we got engaged. All around, it was a really wonderful trip.
''We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great.''
