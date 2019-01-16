Julia Roberts will not be returning for season 2 of Amazon's 'Homecoming' because Sam Esmail has revealed that he wants to take ''a very different'' route for the upcoming series.
Julia Roberts will not be returning season two of 'Homecoming'.
The 51-year-old actress will not reprise her role as Heidi Bergman, a former caseworker at a transitional centre designed to help veterans transition back to civilian life, in the second season of the Amazon Prime series, which is based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.
However, the screen legend - who made her television debut in 'Homecoming' - will still remain an executive producer alongside showrunner, Sam Esmail, who admitted that he wants to take ''a very different'' route for the upcoming series.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Esmail said: ''We've deviated from very much of the podcast, so [season two of] the podcast doesn't really have anything to do with the way the show is going. We're working on a second season, but we have a very different trajectory for our show.
''I think when I signed on, I had only listened to the first six episodes of the podcast, which is the first season, and then from there we deviated completely. The show starts out fairly close to the podcast, and in the back half of the season we really start to see the major shifts and differences from the podcast.''
'Homecoming's' first season also starred Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek but it is not clear which of the stars will return for a second series.
In November, Julia told the publication she would not confirm or deny her involvement in another season of the thriller.
When Amazon commissioned the programme, it did so with a two-season, straight-to-series order.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...