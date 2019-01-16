Julia Roberts will not be returning season two of 'Homecoming'.

The 51-year-old actress will not reprise her role as Heidi Bergman, a former caseworker at a transitional centre designed to help veterans transition back to civilian life, in the second season of the Amazon Prime series, which is based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

However, the screen legend - who made her television debut in 'Homecoming' - will still remain an executive producer alongside showrunner, Sam Esmail, who admitted that he wants to take ''a very different'' route for the upcoming series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Esmail said: ''We've deviated from very much of the podcast, so [season two of] the podcast doesn't really have anything to do with the way the show is going. We're working on a second season, but we have a very different trajectory for our show.

''I think when I signed on, I had only listened to the first six episodes of the podcast, which is the first season, and then from there we deviated completely. The show starts out fairly close to the podcast, and in the back half of the season we really start to see the major shifts and differences from the podcast.''

'Homecoming's' first season also starred Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek but it is not clear which of the stars will return for a second series.

In November, Julia told the publication she would not confirm or deny her involvement in another season of the thriller.

When Amazon commissioned the programme, it did so with a two-season, straight-to-series order.