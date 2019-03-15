Julia Roberts thinks it's important her children do their own chores.

The 'Ben is Back' star - who has twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14, and son Henry, 11, with husband Daniel Moder - doesn't want her kids to ''struggle'' in the way she did when she was growing up, but she's determined to instill in them practical skills that will help them later in life.

She said: ''From the kind of childhood I had, I raised my kids now, I don't want them to have to have some of the struggles I had, but at the same time, you do need to know how to make your bed and how to do your laundry and how to be able to make one meal, these are important life skills. They have to run their own race, they have to have their own experience.''

The 51-year-old actress has seen the roles she's offered change in recent years and she can't remember when the shift started, but though she's getting older, Julia still thinks she's a ''rad chick''.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''I don't really remember going from being offered the girl part to being offered the mum parts. I'm still a pretty rad chick... can't just be a mum. Mum's gotta have some fun with Dad. That's why God invented babysitters.''

The 'Pretty Woman' star also took the time to praise Olivia Colman and admitted she was thrilled when 'The Favourite' actress recently scooped the Best Actress trophy at the Oscars.

She said: ''She's so fantastic and I was just absolutely thrilled when she won. When people are that caught up in a moment I think it's so special and unique that we get to be witnesses to that.''