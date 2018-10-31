Julia Roberts is ''too scared'' to watch her niece Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story'.

The 27-year-old actress has starred in several series of the FX horror show - most recently as Madison Montgomery in the eighth season, 'Apocalypse' - and has said her famous aunt Julia won't watch the show because she finds it too scary.

Emma said: ''She's too scared.''

But it isn't just Julia whose frightened of the spooky programme, as Emma herself often watches it ''with her eyes closed'' because she finds some of the scenes too terrifying.

She added: ''I'm basically too scared to watch it even. Because when you're shooting it, it's not scary and then ... they add in all the effects and cut it together. I mean, I sometimes watch it with my eyes closed. I don't blame her.''

The cast of the show - which also includes Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Billie Lourd - recently finished filming the current season's final episode, and Emma teased it will contain ''lots of blood''.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I mean, it just gets crazier and crazier. We were getting the scripts and we were all like, 'Really?!' So get ready for a crazy, crazy finale, which we just finished shooting last week. Lots of blood.''

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks guest starred in the show as herself after having previously appeared in episode 10 of season three ('Coven'), and said acting in the horror series was ''much harder'' than anything she's done musically.

Praising her co-star Jessica, she said: ''Well, I did these scenes with Jessica [Lange], and I got to really watch an amazing actress act. Because, you know, we'd do something, I'd play piano and then be like, 'Well, that was great - we're done!'

''Nope. Fifty times later, after they'd filmed from under the piano and hanging from the ceiling and every possible angle, I realise, boy, this is a lot of work.

''This is much harder than what I do. I get on, I'm on for two and a half hours, I get off stage, I get on the plane and go to the next city and order room service. This is not like that.''