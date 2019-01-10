Connie Britton has revealed Julia Roberts tired to set her up with a man and she is thankful - though it didn't work out in the end.
The Golden Globe-nominated actresses - who both missed out on the Best Actress in a Drama TV series award for their roles in 'Homecoming' and 'Dirty John' at the weekend - have become close friends and Connie, 51, has revealed the 'Money Monster' star recently setup her up with a man, and even though the date didn't blossom into a relationship this time, she is grateful for ''mama'' trying to find her a love interest
Appearing on Busy Phillips' 'Busy Tonight' show, she said: ''I've gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts...she tried to set me up with somebody ... it hasn't worked out yet. But at least mama tried, you know what I'm saying?''
Connie - who was married to investment banker John Britton between 1991 and 1995 - also revealed that the 'Notting Hill' actress, also 51, ''touched'' her face and shouted ''I love you'' when they first met.
The 'Friday Night Lights' star also quipped that she is more of a fan-girl than a ''functional'' friend of the 'Pretty Woman' star.
She recalled: ''She came up and she was like, 'I love you,' and I was like, I'm never washing my face again.
''Can you tell? It's not really a functional relationship. Like it's not really, it's not really a healthy friendship, it's more like I idolise her and she's nice to me.''
