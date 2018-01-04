Julia Roberts had a supernatural encounter whilst shooting a scene for her new movie 'Ben Is Back', America's Star magazine is reporting.
Julia Roberts has been haunted by a ghost on the set of her latest movie.
The 50-year-old actress is currently shooting new drama movie 'Ben Is Back' and she was required to film one scene in a New York cemetery for the story.
Whilst bringing her alter ego Holly Burns - the mother of the titular Ben - to life, Julia was reportedly ''pushed'' by a supernatural entity.
A source told the new issue of America's Star magazine: ''As Julia regrouped for another take near the tombstones, she suddenly felt someone or something shove her. She quickly turned, but there wasn't a soul around! Julia hopes it was just a crew prankster having a laugh.''
Little is known about Julia's new film other than the plot focuses on the title's character Ben Burns who is in serious trouble and makes the decision to return to his family home on Christmas Eve.
Roberts will star alongside Lucas Hedges, who will play Ben, Kathryn Newton as Ben's sister Ivy Burns, Alexandra Park as Cara K and
Courtney B. Vance as Mr. Burns - who is Holly's husband and Ben and Ivy's stepfather.
