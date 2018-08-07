Julia Roberts thinks the key to true beauty is to ''smell good'' and ''smile''.
Julia Roberts believes the secret to true beauty is to ''smell good''.
The 50-year-old actress - who recently shot her second fragrance campaign for Lancôme's La vie est Belle perfume - insists a beauty regime doesn't need to involve much more than a happy expression and a favourite scent.
She told People magazine: ''I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face, that's a beauty regime.''
The perfume is the second best selling in the US, and the publication were treated to a sneak preview of the newest campaign, featuring the 'Notting Hill' star's iconic smile.
The series of photos shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, show Julia - who has been a face of the brand since 2010 - dressed in a thigh length, long sleeved, white dress, walking through a crowded street while it rains.
Another is seen through the lens of a camera and shows of the 'Pretty Woman' actress' signature grin, while men in suits pose behind her.
Meanwhile, despite being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Julia recently claimed people never recognise her in public - or they think she's a lookalike.
She said: ''I don't attract that energy. I get more of, 'Psst, I have to tell you something. People tell me my daughter looks just like you.' Or my favourite, 'You look just like Julia Roberts!' 'Mm-hmm'. 'Are you Julia Roberts?' 'Yes'. 'No you're not.' ''
Julia insists she's never been particularly competitive or ambitious and doesn't feel upset if she misses out on work.
She said: ''In a business where people can be very competitive and ambitious, I had a strange lack of those emotions.
''When I didn't get a job, I'd think, 'Of course! I would have picked her too. I really believed it all had a purpose.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...