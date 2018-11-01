According to Julia Roberts, meeting her husband DANNY MODER triggered a ''seismic shift'' in her life.
Julia Roberts thinks meeting her husband DANNY MODER triggered a ''seismic shift'' in her life.
The 51-year-old actress - who has been married to Danny since 2002 - has admitted that the meeting transformed her life, saying it's never been the same ever since.
The Hollywood star - who has kids Hazel, 13, Phinnaeus, 13, and Henry, 11, with Danny - shared: ''I think that first kind of real ... seismic shift was meeting Danny.
''Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way ... He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favourite human.
''I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company.''
Julia - who was previously married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 until 1995 - also explained how their romance has evolved over the years.
She told the Goop podcast: ''It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex.
''You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels.
''Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy?
''You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently ... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...