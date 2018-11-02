Hollywood star Julia Roberts has revealed she thinks of George Clooney as being the ''sunny side up''.
The 51-year-old actress is a long-time friend of the 57-year-old star, and Julia has revealed how George's upbeat attitude has helped them to bond over the years.
The Hollywood star told the Goop podcast: ''George actually said once when we were talking about [it], 'Doesn't it stink sometimes when you're just like, on a movie and everything's great, but there's like one person that just doesn't get the vibe or you know?'
''So, we're all kind of commiserating, 'Oh, yes, we've all had that experience where one person just kind of doesn't get it.'
''They're just kind of blowing it for everything and he goes, 'Yes, but what's great about that person is you have somebody to talk about at the end of the night when you're all having a drink before you go to bed.' He is the sunny side up.''
Meanwhile, Julia recently claimed that age discrimination in the movie business is ''bulls**t''.
Julia said: ''I think that's made-up bulls**t that at a certain age, the bell is going to ring and you are done, go on back home. It's silly and I don't think anybody buys into that.
''I don't think I am special. I've always been fortunate that I have always found the work I am looking for. I mean, 30 years is a long time and I am grateful and satisfied.''
The 'Homecoming' actress also spoke about the gender pay gap, saying that although the problem still exists, it is getting better ''every day''.
She explained: ''I think there are places where people are really making those efforts in the right direction. So if it's a little bit of time, then we have to take it and be happy for it.''
