Julia Roberts has been reunited with her lost dog.

The 'Pretty Woman' actress' beloved chocolate Labrador, Major, went missing earlier this month, but the pooch was quickly returned to his famous owner thanks to a social networking app.

A user on Nextdoor - a mobile app specifically for neighbours - shared a picture of Major's face and revealed they had found him

at Little Dume Beach near Point Dume in Malibu in a lost and found listing of the network's Point Dume page.

Thankfully, Julia's husband, Daniel Moder, saw the post, responded and got the contact details for the person who had found the dog.

And a neighbour told TMZ Major was safely returned to the couple and their three children, twins Phineas and Hazel, 12, and son Henry, 10.

Meanwhile, Julia, 49, recently admitted parenting involves a lot of ''trial and error'' - and tears.

Asked if she had any advice for her friend George Clooney and his wife Amal - who welcomed twins Alexander and Ella into the world earlier this month - ahead of the birth of their babies, she said: ''It's gonna be so fun. They are a great couple and I think they don't need advice from me or anybody else.

''Also, you know, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?' And then you sort of, you get through it and you figure it out and everybody does and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing.''