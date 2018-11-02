Julia Roberts' husband DANNY MODER is her ''favourite person''.

The 51-year-old actress has twins Hazel Patricia and Finn Walter, 13, and Henry Daniel, 11, with her spouse - whom she married in 2002 - and has said that meeting Danny created a ''seismic shift'' that changed her life for the better, and she now can't imagine life without him.

She said: ''I think that first kind of real... seismic shift was meeting Danny. Getting married to Danny. That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.

''He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favourite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, I mean, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company.''

But despite having her love life in check, the 'Homecoming' star says things aren't always so easy when it comes to juggling her home life with her career, as she says it can sometimes feel like she's fallen out of a tree and ''hit every branch on the way down''.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ''Sometimes it's smooth as silk and sometimes you feel like you're just hitting all the branches on the way down.''

Meanwhile, the 'Notting Hill' actress says her brood don't care about her career as a Hollywood icon, and are more worried about how famous she is in relation to international popstar Taylor Swift.

She said: ''I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that. I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'''