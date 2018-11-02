Julia Roberts' husband DANNY MODER is her ''favourite person'', and she can't imagine life without him after being married to him for 16 years.
Julia Roberts' husband DANNY MODER is her ''favourite person''.
The 51-year-old actress has twins Hazel Patricia and Finn Walter, 13, and Henry Daniel, 11, with her spouse - whom she married in 2002 - and has said that meeting Danny created a ''seismic shift'' that changed her life for the better, and she now can't imagine life without him.
She said: ''I think that first kind of real... seismic shift was meeting Danny. Getting married to Danny. That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.
''He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favourite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, I mean, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company.''
But despite having her love life in check, the 'Homecoming' star says things aren't always so easy when it comes to juggling her home life with her career, as she says it can sometimes feel like she's fallen out of a tree and ''hit every branch on the way down''.
Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ''Sometimes it's smooth as silk and sometimes you feel like you're just hitting all the branches on the way down.''
Meanwhile, the 'Notting Hill' actress says her brood don't care about her career as a Hollywood icon, and are more worried about how famous she is in relation to international popstar Taylor Swift.
She said: ''I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that. I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...