Julia Roberts marked her 17th wedding anniversary by rocking a t-shirt with her husband on a bike as a child emblazoned on it.

The 'Pretty Woman' actress posted the sweet tribute to cinematographer Danny Moder - who she has twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14, and son Henry, 12, with - as the couple celebrated the milestone on The Fourth July.

She captioned the post: ''17 Years #TheWheelieKingsWife (sic)''

Julia and Danny, 50, started dating after meeting on the set of 2000's 'The Mexican'.

The 'Money Monster' star previously praised her spouse for making her ''genuinely happy'' and admitted she believes a lot of her success is down to him and his skills.

She said: ''I don't know if I would have succeeded in some of the efforts that I made if he hadn't been in such close physical proximity to me. There's something about having the safest place in the world for you in the same room.''

And Julia previously gushed about how much her life changed in ''the most incredible way'' when they tied the knot in 2002.

She said: ''I think that first kind of real ... 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny.

''Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way... He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company.''