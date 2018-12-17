Julia Roberts realised she had reached a new level of fame when a fan asked for an autograph in a bathroom stall.
The 51-year-old actress is now a Hollywood icon, but she has revealed the moment she discovered her fame had reached new heights was when she was going to the bathroom in a public toilet in Georgia, and a woman asked if she was the actress from the 1988 movie 'Mystic Pizza'.
Julia said: ''I went home to Georgia to visit my mom and my younger sister and we went to the movies.
''It was after the movie was over and I was in the bathroom and there was a woman in the bathroom who said, 'Hey, girl in stall number one, were you in 'Mystic Pizza'?'''
After the 'Homecoming' star confirmed she did in fact play Daisy Arujo in the film, she realised things were ''different'' when the girl asked for an autograph.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Julia added: ''She slid something under the stall [and asked] 'Will you sign this?'
''[I said] 'Uh, not right now.' And I thought, wait, this is different.''
Despite being a global superstar, Julia recently revealed she still can't believe she inspired Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry this year - to act.
The former 'Suits' actress shared in August 2017 that she had begun her acting career because of Julia, and the 'Pretty Woman' star has been ''floating'' ever since she found out.
After being told the fun fact, Julia said: ''It's a great night for me! But I am just going to be floating on that all night!''
In the 2017 profile for Glamour magazine, Meghan - who is currently expecting her first child with her 34-year-old spouse - was tasked with listing the 10 women who ''changed her life'', and she noted the 'Notting Hill' star as being the actress who made her want to follow that career path.
She wrote at the time: ''She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, 'That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that.' When I was younger, someone once told me, 'You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.' It was the best compliment of all time.''
