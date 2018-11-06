Julia Roberts wasn't making a ''statement'' when she showed off her armpit hair at the premiere of 'Notting Hill' in 1999.
The 51-year-old actress famously flashed her hairy underarms during the premiere of the movie in 1999, but has insisted the choice to skip the shave wasn't done as part of a feminist protest, but instead was just because she assumed her sleeves would be long enough to cover her armpits.
Speaking during an appearance on Busy Philipps' E! talk show 'Busy Tonight', Julia said: ''The picture is vivid in my mind actually from that moment. I think I just hadn't really calculated my sleeve length and the waving, and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me. So it wasn't so much a statement as it's just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself.''
Whilst the 'Homecoming' star might not have been making a feminist statement with her choice of body hair at the premiere, she did recently slam the idea of age discrimination in Hollywood, insisting there's no ''bell'' that rings to tell you you're too old for movies.
Speaking about ageism in the movie industry, Julia said: ''I think that's made-up bulls**t that at a certain age, the bell is going to ring and you are done, go on back home. It's silly and I don't think anybody buys into that. I don't think I am special. I've always been fortunate that I have always found the work I am looking for. I mean, 30 years is a long time and I am grateful and satisfied.''
And Julia also has strong feelings about the gender pay gap, and says that although the problem still exists, it is getting better ''every day''.
She said: ''It's an ongoing thing that we wish was more in the rear view. But every day ... today I know the World Surfing League announced that they will have equal pay for their female surfers and male surfers. And Manchester United has a female team that started this year. I think there are places where people are really making those efforts in the right direction. So if it's a little bit of time, then we have to take it and be happy for it.''
