Julia Roberts has admitted she was a ''selfish little brat'' when she was younger, as she was only interested in ''making films''.
The 49-year-old actress has claimed that when she was starting her career as a Hollywood legend, she would often only think of herself as she was her own ''priority'', and she cared for little else other than ''making films''.
When asked what she was like when she was younger, the 'Pretty Woman' actress said: ''I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films.''
Since then, life has slowed down for the beauty - who has three children, 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 10-year-old Henry, with her husband Daniel Moder - as she admits she hasn't had a movie role ''in almost a year''.
Asked if she'd ever give up on acting, she said: ''Well, if I did much less, I wouldn't be in the business at all. I was saying to my husband the other day that I haven't worked in almost a year.''
In fact, Julia spends most of her time taking her children to school.
She added: ''If I wasn't here today, I'd be in the carpool lane ferrying my kids to school.''
When the 'Notting Hill' star is on set though, she enjoys making movies with her cinematographer husband, as she likes the combination of ''comfort'' and ''terror'' that it brings.
When asked by Harper's Bazaar UK's November issue if she enjoys working with 48-year-old Daniel - whom she has been married to since 2002 - Julia said: ''There's comfort there, but also terror, which is a good combination. Terror because the person I want to impress most is looking right at me.''
