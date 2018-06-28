Julia Roberts has joined Instagram.

The 50-year-old actress has made the move to create an account on the photo-sharing website, and has already posted her first snap for her followers.

Alongside a simple, sweet photo of the 'Pretty Woman' star sitting on the grass next to a tree and beaming for the camera, she simply wrote ''Hello'' with a sun emoji.

Although Julia isn't actually following any other user yet, she's already amassed more than 220,000 followers, as fans flock to keep up to date with her posts.

It's quite the turnaround for the star, who said in 2016 that while she was ''aware'' of social media, it wasn't something she wanted to risk becoming lost in.

She said at the time: ''Listen, I don't have my head in the sand. I'm aware of the different outlets, however you label them.

''It's like people talking about a TV show - I can be perfectly aware of the TV show and the story, but it doesn't mean I watch it ... I have other friends who watch it, and they tell me about it.

''I mean, we were talking about Instagram. Everyone has Instagram on their phone. And I just, yeah, [if I had it] I would be looking at it all the time.''

Meanwhile, back in 2013, Julia argued that social media's anonymous nature made people hateful without consequence.

She explained: ''[Social media is] kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can't resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant...

''There's an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness.

''I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are pissed off at each other. I just feel like if you're really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up.''