Julia Roberts thinks becoming a successful actress is a less ''methodical'' process these days thanks to the rise of social media.
The 51-year-old star believes the rise of social media and improved technology means it is easier for people to make a name for themselves, whereas when she was beginning her career, choosing the right project was much more important.
She told the new issue of Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''Things have changed a lot. When I started out, there was no social media, there was barely internet. People couldn't take pictures with their phones.
''There were logical steps in a career progression: you made a film and if it was successful, you had the opportunity to work again. If your second film was successful, you could be paid more and get a new role. N
''ow, someone can just pop out of nowhere and make it, which I guess is very destabilising.
''Building a career was a much more methodical endeavour 30 years ago.''
These days, the 'Pretty Woman' actress - who has twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14, and son Henry, 12, with cinematographer husband Daniel Moder - has to factor in what's best for her family when it comes to making decisions about her work.
She explained: ''I pay even more attention [to my role choices] because we have a family and it's not just about me.
''My husband and I avoid working at the same time.
''So there are my projects, Danny's projects, the kids' school calendar - organisation is basically math.''
But Julia feels ''very lucky'' that she's able to take a lot of time off to be with her kids between movies.
She said: ''I feel very lucky that I don't have to work constantly. My mother worked full-time, 365 days a year, with only two weeks of vacation, and she took care of us - she had no choice. I have boundless admiration for those women and everything they have to do to make ends meet.''
