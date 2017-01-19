Julia Roberts is feeling blue after getting animated for the new The Smurfs movie.
The Notting Hill star has added her Oscar-winning talents to the cast of Smurfs: The Lost Village and she will be dispensing words of wisdom as new character SmurfWillow.
"Smurfs are such a fun part of our animated culture," the mother-of-three tells People.com. "They were popular when I was a child and they were popular when my kids were little. It's fun to be part of such a sweet group that continues to entertain young people."
And Roberts wasn't the only one who enjoyed working on the project - director Kelly Asbury had a blast with the Hollywood superstar.
"I am thrilled with Julia Roberts' performance in Smurfs: The Lost Village," the Shrek 2 filmmaker gushes. "Julia brings to the role a sense of honesty and depth, thus helping to create truth to the reality of the entire story."
He adds, "It was a blast working with Julia - whose real-life generous, good-natured spirit translates beautifully in giving voice to this new, mysterious character."
Julia is no stranger to animated films - she previously voiced characters for The Ant Bully and Charlotte's Web.
She joins a cast which already includes Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf and Demi Lovato as Smurfette, a role previously voiced by fellow pop star Katy Perry.
Joe Manganiello, Jack MCBrayer, Danny Pudi also co-star as Smurfs, while comedian Rainn Wilson will tackle evil wizard Gargamel, the character previously played by Hank Azaria.
The all-new animated adventure will follow the Smurfs as they compete against Gargamel to locate the titular Lost Village and uncover a big Smurfs secret. Smurfs: The Lost Village is set for release in April (17).
