Julia Roberts doesn't think 'Pretty Woman' could get made today.

The 51-year-old actress shot to fame as sex worker Vivian Ward opposite Richard Gere as wealthy businessman Edward Lewis in the 1990 romantic comedy and though she doesn't think it's appropriate for current times, she doesn't believe it should stop people enjoying the movie now.

She said: ''I don't really think you could make that movie now, right? So many things you could poke a hole in, but I don't think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it.''

Julia landed the part after at least eight other actors turned it down and she believes landing such a big break is always more down to luck than talent.

She told the Guardian newspaper: ''It really is not a measure of talent, particularly in the beginning. It's a measure of good fortune - and being able to have your wits about you enough to make something out of that good fortune.''

The actress confessed she also came close to turning down another of her most famous roles, Anna Scott from 'Notting Hill',

She said: ''I did not want to do that movie. The pitch of it sounds awful, right? Do you want to come and play the world's biggest movie star and then fall in love with the bookshop owner? No!''

But despite her misgivings, Julia still met with the filmmakers and got on with them so well, she signed up for the film.

She said: ''I, you know ... And it's this great little jewel of a movie.''

Julia also recalled how difficult she had found having to ''slap'' her 'Mystic Pizza' co-star Annabeth Gish in a scene and admitted it took weeks for their relationship to ''recover''.

She said: ''I just remember in 'Mystic Pizza', I had to slap Annabeth Gish, which I did not want to do, and it was so hard to actually slap a person.

''And I felt it took weeks for us to recover from that. Both of us. I was so wracked with guilt, and I think she felt so ... slapped.''